Kremlin not following Kirovles case proceedings and Navalny's statements

Russia’s long jumper Kucherenko slapped with 2-year ban over doping abuseSport February 01, 15:01
Russian cities start issuing fan-IDs for 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport February 01, 15:01
Kremlin rejects reports on detained FSB officers’ complicity in hacker attacks on USRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 14:58
Russia enacts law allowing every citizen to get a plot of Far Eastern land for freeBusiness & Economy February 01, 14:46
Russian cross-country skiers Legkov, Belov appeal provisional suspensions with CASSport February 01, 14:40
Kremlin says escalating Donbass conflict requires restart of Russia-US dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 14:15
Abe says he wants to sign Russia-Japan peace treaty with PutinWorld February 01, 14:12
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 14:09
Kremlin says Ukrainian military’s offensive in Donbass disrupts Minsk agreementsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 13:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not following the Kirovles case proceedings and the statements opposition activist Alexei Navalny has been making during court hearings, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He denied Navalny’s claim that the authorities sought to deprive him of the opportunity to run for president. "Electoral campaigns have not started yet," the Kremlin spokesman noted.
"Unfortunately, we haven’t heard any statements related to the case itself, but we haven’t been following the case closely," Peskov said. When requested to comment on Navalny’s claim that the judicial proceedings are being stage-managed, Peskov said that this case "does not top our agenda."
When asked if the Kremlin would like the proceedings to be completed as soon as possible, Peskov noted that "the Kremlin believes that all judicial proceedings should be completed in due course." "As far as this case goes, we (the Russian Presidential Administration) have neither any particular position nor any particular interest," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.
Peskov denied Navalny’s claim that the country’s leadership wanted to disqualify him from running in the presidential election. "The Kremlin has no electoral agenda yet, we actually do not understand how anyone can be disqualified if electoral campaigns have not started yet," Peskov said reiterating that the Kremlin was not following the Kirovles case proceedings.
The Kirvoles case hearings are underway in the city of Kirov. On Wednesday, Navalny was brought to court. In July 2013, he was found guilty of embezzling the Kirovles state company’s funds and was given a five-year suspended sentence. However, Russia’s Supreme Court cancelled the sentence taking into consideration a ruling issued by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The case has since been reopened.