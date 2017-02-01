Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin not following Kirovles case proceedings and Navalny's statements

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 01, 14:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"As far as this case goes, we (the Russian Presidential Administration) have neither any particular position nor any particular interest," the Kremlin spokesman said
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not following the Kirovles case proceedings and the statements opposition activist Alexei Navalny has been making during court hearings, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He denied Navalny’s claim that the authorities sought to deprive him of the opportunity to run for president. "Electoral campaigns have not started yet," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"Unfortunately, we haven’t heard any statements related to the case itself, but we haven’t been following the case closely," Peskov said. When requested to comment on Navalny’s claim that the judicial proceedings are being stage-managed, Peskov said that this case "does not top our agenda."

Read also
Navalny’s bid for presidency may be attempt to manipulate court — expert

When asked if the Kremlin would like the proceedings to be completed as soon as possible, Peskov noted that "the Kremlin believes that all judicial proceedings should be completed in due course." "As far as this case goes, we (the Russian Presidential Administration) have neither any particular position nor any particular interest," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

Peskov denied Navalny’s claim that the country’s leadership wanted to disqualify him from running in the presidential election. "The Kremlin has no electoral agenda yet, we actually do not understand how anyone can be disqualified if electoral campaigns have not started yet," Peskov said reiterating that the Kremlin was not following the Kirovles case proceedings.

The Kirvoles case hearings are underway in the city of Kirov. On Wednesday, Navalny was brought to court. In July 2013, he was found guilty of embezzling the Kirovles state company’s funds and was given a five-year suspended sentence. However, Russia’s Supreme Court cancelled the sentence taking into consideration a ruling issued by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The case has since been reopened.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexey Navalny
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
2
Kremlin rejects reports on detained FSB officers’ complicity in hacker attacks on US
3
Iran confirms new missile test — media
4
Kremlin says escalating Donbass conflict requires restart of Russia-US dialogue
5
Hungary may take part in Nord Stream, Turkish Stream projects — presidential aide
6
Russia enacts law allowing every citizen to get a plot of Far Eastern land for free
7
Kremlin says Ukrainian military’s offensive in Donbass disrupts Minsk agreements
TOP STORIES
Реклама