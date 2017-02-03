Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian prosecutor demands 5-year suspended sentence for Navalny in Kirovles case

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 03, 15:01 UTC+3
The prosecutor said Navalny’s guilt has been fully established
Share
1 pages in this article
Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny

© Alexander Bakhtin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Prosecutor demands a five-year suspended sentence for Russian opposition activist and blogger Alexei Navalny for embezzling funds of the Kirovles company.

During Friday’s hearing at the Leninsky district court in Kirov, in the central part of European Russia, the prosecutor said Navalny’s guilt has been fully established. He also demanded a four-year suspended sentence for Navalny’s accomplice Pyotr Ofitserov, the former head of Vyatka Forest Company. The prosecutor said both men should pay an additional fine.

Read also

Russia to appeal against ECHR’s decision ordering Moscow to pay €63,000 to Navalny
ECHR orders Russia to pay 63,000 euros to opposition activist Navalny
Kremlin not following Kirovles case proceedings and Navalny's statements
Navalny’s bid for presidency may be attempt to manipulate court — expert
Opposition activist Navalny declares intention to contest Russian presidency in 2018

"I consider that Navalny’s guilt in organizing the misappropriation and embezzlement of Kirovles property and Ofitserov’s guilt as an accomplice in committing the crime has been established in full by the court," he said.

The prosecutor suggested that the company should seek compensation of damage worth 16 mln rubles ($269,000) through civil litigation.

In July 2013, Navalny was found guilty of embezzling the funds of Kirovles company in the Kirov region and given a five-year suspended sentence as part of the Kirovles case. The second defendant Ofitserov received a four-year suspended sentence. Both of them were also ordered to pay a 500,000 ruble ($7,800) fine.

In mid-November 2016, the presidium of Russia’s Supreme Court overturned the sentence against Navalny in the Kirovles case. The case was transferred to the Leninsky district court in Kirov for a retrial.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexey Navalny
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
Kremlin comments on US decision to adjust sanctions against Russia
3
Kremlin urges to persuade Kiev to abandon 'criminal attacks' on Donbass
4
Kremlin: No border regime introduced between Russia, Belarus
5
Moscow expects Reuters to clarify its complaints concerning working conditions in Russia
6
Kremlin says passports of Donetsk, Lugansk republics not recognized in Russia
7
Russia may supply ten Su-35 fighter jets to China in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама