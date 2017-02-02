Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

ECHR orders Russia to pay 63,000 euros to opposition activist Navalny

World
February 02, 13:19 UTC+3 PARIS
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny complained about the circumstances of his detention between 2012 and 2014
Share
1 pages in this article
Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny

© Alexander Bakhtin/TASS

PARIS, February 2. /TASS/. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has satisfied a complaint lodged by Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny about violations of his rights and ordered Russia to pay him 63,700 euros in compensation, the judgement said on Thursday.

The case originated in five applications against Russia lodged with the court by Navalny who complained about the circumstances of his detention between 2012 and 2014. The court said there was a violation of the applicant’s right to liberty and security, right to a fair trial and freedom of assembly and association under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Read also
Opposition activist Navalny declares intention to contest Russian presidency in 2018

The ECHR said Russia has to pay Navalny 50,000 euros for non-pecuniary damage, 1,025 euros for pecuniary damage, and 12,653 euros for costs and expenses within three months.

According to the ECHR, the courts in Russia "based their judgments exclusively on the versions of events put forward by the police." "They systematically failed to check the factual allegations made by the police, having refused the applicant’s requests for additional evidence such as video recordings to be admitted, or for witnesses to be called, in the absence of any obstacles to doing so."

"The Court considers that the six sets of administrative proceedings in this case were all flawed in a similar way; they resulted in judicial decisions which were not based on an acceptable assessment of the relevant facts," the judgement said. Navalny complained that on each of occasions the authorities’ response was grossly disproportionate.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexey Navalny
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine
12
Miss Universe reveals 2017 winner
4
Canadian PM slams mosque shooting in Quebec City as 'cowardly attack'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
3
Russia, Hungary agree to step up cooperation in nuclear power
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
6
Ukraine UN ambassador says new US administration won’t accept Crimea as part of Russia
7
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
TOP STORIES
Реклама