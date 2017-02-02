ECHR orders Russia to pay 63,000 euros to opposition activist Navalny

PARIS, February 2. /TASS/. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has satisfied a complaint lodged by Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny about violations of his rights and ordered Russia to pay him 63,700 euros in compensation, the judgement said on Thursday.

The case originated in five applications against Russia lodged with the court by Navalny who complained about the circumstances of his detention between 2012 and 2014. The court said there was a violation of the applicant’s right to liberty and security, right to a fair trial and freedom of assembly and association under the European Convention on Human Rights.

The ECHR said Russia has to pay Navalny 50,000 euros for non-pecuniary damage, 1,025 euros for pecuniary damage, and 12,653 euros for costs and expenses within three months.

According to the ECHR, the courts in Russia "based their judgments exclusively on the versions of events put forward by the police." "They systematically failed to check the factual allegations made by the police, having refused the applicant’s requests for additional evidence such as video recordings to be admitted, or for witnesses to be called, in the absence of any obstacles to doing so."

"The Court considers that the six sets of administrative proceedings in this case were all flawed in a similar way; they resulted in judicial decisions which were not based on an acceptable assessment of the relevant facts," the judgement said. Navalny complained that on each of occasions the authorities’ response was grossly disproportionate.