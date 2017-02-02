Russia to appeal against ECHR’s decision ordering Moscow to pay €63,000 to Navalny

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Justice Ministry plans to file an appeal against the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordering Moscow to pay €63,000 to opposition activist Alexei Navalny in compensation for violation of his rights during detentions in 2012 and 2014.

"The appeal will be filed in a due course in accordance with the European Convention on Human Rights, competent state agencies will take part in drawing up the necessary documents," a source in the Justice Ministry told TASS.