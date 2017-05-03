Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Navalny’s defense team files appeal to overturn embezzlement verdict

Business & Economy
May 03, 11:07 UTC+3 KIROV

The defense considers the verdict by the court of first instance illegal, asking to acquit the defendants and rescind the court ruling

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny

Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny

© Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS

KIROV, May 3. /TASS/. Defense attorneys have filed a request to overturn the conviction against Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny and businessman Pyotr Ofitserov who got suspended sentences in the Kirovles embezzlement case, attorney Vadim Kobzev said at the Kirov Regional Court, which is entertaining an appeal against the verdict on Wednesday.

"I ask to cancel the verdict and acquit my client Navalny," the lawyer stated.

Read also
Aleksey Navalny

Court finds opposition activist Navalny guilty in embezzlement case

The defense considers the verdict by the court of first instance illegal, asking to acquit the defendants and rescind the court ruling. "The court ignored the political nature of Navalny’s prosecution. "We had been refused to subpoena witnesses and conduct an expert examination," Kobzev said.

On February 8, Kirov’s Leninsky District Court handed Alexey Navalny a suspended five-year prison sentence after finding him guilty of embezzlement in the Kirovles case. Likewise, the other defendant in the retried case, Pyotr Ofitserov, was given a four-year suspended sentence. Both Navalny and Ofitserov were also ordered to pay a fine of 500,000 rubles ($7,800).

In July 2013, Navalny was found guilty of embezzling funds from the Kirovles company, located in the central part of European Russia, and given a five-year suspended sentence as part of the case. On November 16, 2016, the presidium of Russia’s Supreme Court overturned the sentence against Navalny. The case was transferred to Kirov’s Leninsky District Court for a retrial following a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, which said that Navalny’s right to have a fair trial had been violated.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexey Navalny
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin unveils Putin-Erdogan talks agenda
2
Russia and Turkey discuss joint weapons development projects
3
Russia exceeds obligations to reduce oil output on May 1
4
Court ruling to weaken Jehovah’s Witnesses influence in Russia, cleric says
5
South Africa may appeal court’s ruling canceling deal with Russia on nuclear plants
6
Russian Defense Ministry: USSR never exported HAB-250 bombs
7
Russia’s Rosneft cuts oil production by 0.4% to 62 mln tonnes from year beginning
TOP STORIES
Реклама