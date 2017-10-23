Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Communist leader blasts Sobchak’s ‘farcical’ presidential bid as ‘cheap show’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 23, 14:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Gennady Zyuganov recalled that Sobchak once described Russia as a "country of genetic outcasts"

Share
1 pages in this article
Ksenia Sobchak

Ksenia Sobchak

© Maxim Kimmerling/TASS

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov has lambasted Ksenia Sobchak’s candidacy in the presidential race stating that it will turn the election campaign into a mockery.

Speaking at a TASS news conference, Zyuganov recalled that Sobchak once described Russia as a "country of genetic outcasts." He believes that in any other place in the world anyone who dared to make such a comment about one’s native country "would have lost any right whatsoever to seek any nomination for any official position."

Read also

Kremlin not working on Sobchak's campaign trail — spokesman

Poll shows most Russians frown on TV host-turned-presidential contender Sobchak

Veteran Russian legislator slams Sobchak as ‘fake’ presidential contender

Sobchak can achieve success in politics if takes people’s will into account — Kremlin

Russian journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak says she plans to run for president

Zyuganov believes that Sobchak’s nomination is capable of "turning the forthcoming election into a tragic farce."

"Some spin doctors, though it would be more correct to call them political waste managers, must have made a decision to boost turnout in this way. It won’t work. Anyone in his right mind familiar with the real picture will say: ‘Come one, are you inviting me to participate in this cheap show?..’ Don’t you turn the election into mockery," he said.

Asked about the Communist Party’s participation in the presidential campaign the Communist leader said once again that a decision would follow in December, after the Federation Council called an election.

"We believe that a presidential election will put to test the strength and capabilities of different political forces… For the campaign to be a full-fledged one there has to be elementary competition between teams and programs," Zyuganov highlighted.

Sobchak threw her hat into the ring to run for president on October 18. She said she positioned her candidacy as an anti-establishment "against all bid" and called on all political forces to take on the current authorities. Russia’s presidential election is set for March 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign minister
2
Russia expects US to clarify its new policy on Syria
3
Armed attacker bursts into Moscow radio station studio, stabs host
4
Press review: Iran may rock Turkish Stream’s boat and how Russia-US ties sway Poland
5
Russian Defense Ministry compares US coalition bombing of Raqqa to destruction of Dresden
6
Russia urges Ukraine and Poland to prevent vandalism against WWII memorials
7
Russia’s Rostec to open helicopter maintenance center in Mexico
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама