Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No legal hurdles to stop Russia from winning legal battle for its property in US — expert

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 14, 18:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

What happened to the Russian property in the US is, in fact, illegal takeover, Gasan Mirzoyev said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. There are no legal obstacles to settling an imminent claim on Moscow’s US-based property in Russia’s favor, President of the International Association of Russian-Speaking Lawyers (IARL) and President of the Russian Lawyers Guild Gasan Mirzoyev said on Thursday in a conversation with TASS.

"As far as I understand, there are grounds for studying and satisfying the claim in favor of the Russian Federation because our interests and rights were violated: Illegal seizure of property belonging to the Russian Federation occurred," he said. "I don’t see any legal grounds for this case to be declined by the American court. I don’t see any legal objections for studying this case from the legal perspective." At the same time, Mirzoyev noted that "with regard of the unthinkable Russophobian campaign that seized those in power in the US, any outcome is possible."

Read also

Moscow doubts likelihood of fair decision by US court in diplomatic property lawsuit

The IARL president reiterated that the right to property in the US is one of the foundation stones in the American legal system. "As far as I understand, we have the unconditional right to protect Russian property under American law," he said, adding that "the Russian side will address the US judicial authorities to protect its rights." Mirzoyev also expressed his opinion on seizure of the Russian property in the US. "What happened to the Russian property in the US is, in fact, illegal takeover," he said, reiterating that the IARL voiced its protest due to the US illegal actions and released a corresponding document on its website.

Commenting on who might act for Russia in American courts, Gasan Mirzoyev said he hopes they will find high-profile lawyers in the US able to protect Russia’s interests. "We have no right to speak in the US courts, as only American lawyers can speak there," he said. "We will be able to advise them, no doubt. I believe there are many high-profile legal experts in the sphere of property rights protection that will be ready to act for the Russian Federation in the American court."

Actions of American authorities

The US authorities closed the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, Russian Trade Representation in Washington and its office in New York rented by Moscow on September 2. The first two facilities are Russia’s property and have diplomatic immunity. Moscow regarded seizure of the Russian diplomatic property as an openly hostile act and called on the US authorities to immediately return the facilities. On September 5, at a press conference in China’s Xiamen on the BRICS summit results, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian Foreign Ministry to address the American court in connection with seizure of the Russian property.

Read also

Diplomat sees no out-of-court settlements to return Russian diplomatic property in US

Moscow requests experts to prepare lawsuit against US over seizure of diplomatic property

White House mum on Russia’s plans to sue US over diplomatic property seizure

Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic property

The International Association of Russian-Speaking Lawyers is a non-commercial corporate organization that cooperates with Russian lawyers who work abroad and use the Russian language in their practice, as well as with international, national and regional legal unions and associations. The subject of this cooperation is protection of the interests of the Russian Federation, Russian citizens and legal entities in judicial, state, administrative and other authorities in foreign states.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian, Iranian, Turkish forces to control Idlib’s de-escalation zone
2
Iskander-M system gets new types of missiles — manufacturer
3
Kremlin slams hype over Zapad-2017 military drills as provocative
4
Two Russian subs attack Islamic State in Syria with Kalibr cruise missiles
5
Russian-Finnish trade turnover on track to reach $11-12 bln in 2017
6
Deliveries of Mi-28NM helicopters may start in 2018
7
Four Russian cities get 48 bomb threats overall, evacuating 20,000 from local facilities
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама