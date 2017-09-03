Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic property

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia calls on the U.S. authorities to return immediately the diplomatic property (buildings of the Consulate General in San Francisco, trade representations in Washington and New York), or Washington would bear the entire responsibility for further degradation of the relations, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"On September 2, the U.S. authorities seized buildings of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco and the Trade Representation in Washington, which are the Russian property enjoying the diplomatic immunity," the document reads. "To Russian representatives have been closed access also into the building of the Trade Representation’s branch in New York."

"We are calling on the American authorities to think better of it and to return immediately the Russian diplomatic facilities. Otherwise, the U.S will bear the entire responsibility for the continuing degradation of the relations between the countries, on which depend a lot the global stability and international security," the Foreign Ministry said.

"We consider this situation as a clearly hostile act, as Washington’ grave violation of the international law, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomacy and Consular Relations, the bilateral Consular Convention," the Foreign Ministry said.

The outrageous step of the American authorities "is in line with the actual expropriation in December last year of the Russian-owned diplomatic residential facilities near Washington and New York," the ministry said. "In the seized buildings now are the U.S. intelligence services, supported by the armed police.".