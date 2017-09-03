Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic property

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 03, 13:17 UTC+3

The Foreign Ministry said U.S will bear the entire responsibility for the continuing degradation of the relations between the countries

Share
1 pages in this article
© Геннадий Хамельянин/ТАСС

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia calls on the U.S. authorities to return immediately the diplomatic property (buildings of the Consulate General in San Francisco, trade representations in Washington and New York), or Washington would bear the entire responsibility for further degradation of the relations, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"On September 2, the U.S. authorities seized buildings of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco and the Trade Representation in Washington, which are the Russian property enjoying the diplomatic immunity," the document reads. "To Russian representatives have been closed access also into the building of the Trade Representation’s branch in New York."

"We are calling on the American authorities to think better of it and to return immediately the Russian diplomatic facilities. Otherwise, the U.S will bear the entire responsibility for the continuing degradation of the relations between the countries, on which depend a lot the global stability and international security," the Foreign Ministry said.

"We consider this situation as a clearly hostile act, as Washington’ grave violation of the international law, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomacy and Consular Relations, the bilateral Consular Convention," the Foreign Ministry said.

The outrageous step of the American authorities "is in line with the actual expropriation in December last year of the Russian-owned diplomatic residential facilities near Washington and New York," the ministry said. "In the seized buildings now are the U.S. intelligence services, supported by the armed police.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Russian Foreign Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it - Foreign Ministry
2
Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic property
3
Putin, Xi discuss bilateral agreements on eve of BRICS summit
4
US authorities take control of Russian trade mission building in Washington
5
North Korea likely to have conducted another nuclear test — Japanese TV
6
Zakharova slams searches at Russian diplomatic facilities in US as 'buffoonery’
7
Putin not to participate in 72nd session of UN GA
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама