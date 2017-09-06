Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow requests experts to prepare lawsuit against US over seizure of diplomatic property

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 06, 10:39 UTC+3

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declined to outline a timeframe for the work

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia’s Foreign Ministry

Russia’s Foreign Ministry

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has sent requests to experts asking to prepare a lawsuit against the US over the seizure of diplomatic property, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have sent requests to a number of experts who know how these things are done," he said. However, Lavrov declined to outline a timeframe for the work. "I don’t know, for I am not an expert in these matters," the Russian top diplomat noted.

When asked what form the lawsuit could take, Lavrov cited Russian President Vladimir Putin who said earlier that this issue would be a test "for the most fair justice system in the world." "Technically, they accept lawsuits from anyone," the Russian foreign minister said.

Read also

White House gives no comment on Russia’s plans to sue US over diplomatic property seizure

Russia to sue US over seizure of diplomatic property, Lavrov tells Tillerson

Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic property

US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it — Foreign Ministry

On Tuesday, Lavrov informed the US Secretary of State about Moscow’s intention to file a lawsuit over Washington’s illegal actions towards Russia’s diplomatic property. "While discussing the current situation in bilateral relations, Lavrov stressed that Washington’s seizure of the Russian diplomatic property in the United States was a blatant violation of international law," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a telephone conversation between Lavrov and Tillerson. "The [Russian Foreign] minister drew attention to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement made at a news conference following the BRICS summit in China’s Xiamen, in which he had said Russia planned to use legal proceedings in connection with Washington’s illegal actions."

Putin also said that "the US has stripped Russia of the right to use its property - this is an obvious violation of Russia’s proprietary rights." "First things first, I will give instructions to the Foreign Ministry to take the case to court. Let us see how effectively the vaunted US justice system works," the Russian president added.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
South Korea, Russia to develop projects involving North Korea
2
Russian planes in Syria destroy 1,200 terrorists in two weeks
3
Syrian troops win battle for Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry
4
Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents
5
EU representatives agree six-month extension of blacklist for Russia — source
6
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet
7
Putin calls against ‘pushing North Korea into corner’ by sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама