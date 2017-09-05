White House gives no comment on Russia’s plans to sue US over diplomatic property seizure

WASHINGTON, September 5. /TASS/. The White House has refused to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that Moscow plans to go to court over the seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the United States that is in Russia’s ownership.

"We don’t comment on pending litigation," a White House official told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are confident in the legality of the actions announced last week," said another official contacted by TASS.

On Saturday, the United States’ authorities closed Russia’s consulate general in San Francisco, the trade mission in Washington and its office in New York. The former two facilities are Russia’s government property.

Addressing a news conference after the BRICS summit in China’s Xiamen earlier on Tuesday, Putin announced plans to go to court over the seizure of Russia’s diplomatic property in the United States. "The American side has stripped Russia of the right to use its property - this is obvious violation of proprietary rights of the Russian side. To begin with I will issue instructions to the Foreign Ministry to take the case to court. Let us see how effectively the vaunted US judicial system works," Putin said.