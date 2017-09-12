Back to Main page
Diplomat sees no out-of-court settlements to return Russian diplomatic property in US

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 17:52 UTC+3

Moscow is not planning further reductions of US diplomatic personnel in Russia, according to a diplomat

© AP Photo/Eric Risberg

HELSINKI, September 12. /TASS/. Moscow sees no off-court prospects to have Washington return its diplomatic property, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday after his two-day consultations with US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon.

"Regrettably, I see no prospects for settling the problem with the return of diplomatic facilities," he said. "So, we will go to court, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has said."

Moscow is not planning further reductions of US diplomatic personnel in Russia so far, he said. "No, it doesn’t mean further reduction of the personnel of US diplomatic missions in Russia," he said when asked a corresponding question.

Russia’s filing a lawsuit against the United States over the seizure of the Russian diplomatic property is a matter of weeks, he went on. "Anyway, I think that it is a matter of weeks, not months. We will try to do that literally hot on the heels," he said.

"We are currently preparing documents and will not delay this process in any way," he stressed.

Shannon assured the Russian side that the instruction to reduce the US diplomatic staff in Russia has been fulfilled.

"We haven’t yet certified the completion by the American side of events connected with our instruction to balance the staff size in Russian foreign missions in the US and, correspondingly, bring it to parity with the American staff in Russia," the high-profile diplomat noted. "During yesterday’s consultations, Americans assured us in a firm and unambiguous way that this instruction had been fulfilled."

Реклама