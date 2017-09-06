Russia to sue US over diplomatic property seizure — Lavrov

Lavrov says Russia, Turkey, Iran make progress in setting up Idlib de-escalation zoneRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 13:39
Putin welcomes South Korean interest in developing business ties with RussiaBusiness & Economy September 06, 13:36
Russian planes in Syria destroy 1,200 terrorists in two weeksMilitary & Defense September 06, 13:31
Russia to sue US over diplomatic property seizure — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 13:28
Syrian troops win battle for Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense September 06, 13:08
Press review: Eastern Economic Forum kicks off and Syrian army liberates IS-captured cityPress Review September 06, 13:00
EU representatives agree six-month extension of blacklist for Russia — sourceWorld September 06, 12:53
US resolution on North Korea should rule out military solution — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 12:49
Breaking of Deir ez-Zor siege important step in fight against terrorism in Syria — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 12:36
VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia will file a lawsuit over the seizure of its diplomatic property in the United States and not the closure of its diplomatic mission, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"We are about to use legal proceedings because our property has been taken away. That the Russian state owns the buildings that have now been arrested has nothing to do with the United States’ right to grant or revoke permission to open diplomatic offices in its territory," he said.
"Our announcement to resort to judicial procedures has drawn a certain response from the United States. The Department of State said that a litigation would be inappropriate in this particular case, because the United States in accordance with its rights terminated permissions to the operation of our general consulate in San Francisco," Lavrov said. "It is true that any country has the right to revoke permission to the functioning of this or that diplomatic mission of this or that country," he explained.