Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to sue US over diplomatic property seizure — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 06, 13:28 UTC+3

The Russian top diplomat says Moscow will file a lawsuit over the seizure of its diplomatic property in the United States

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia will file a lawsuit over the seizure of its diplomatic property in the United States and not the closure of its diplomatic mission, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Read also

Moscow requests experts to prepare lawsuit against US over seizure of diplomatic property

White House mum on Russia’s plans to sue US over diplomatic property seizure

Russia to sue US over seizure of diplomatic property, Lavrov tells Tillerson

US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it — Foreign Ministry

Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic property

"We are about to use legal proceedings because our property has been taken away. That the Russian state owns the buildings that have now been arrested has nothing to do with the United States’ right to grant or revoke permission to open diplomatic offices in its territory," he said.

"Our announcement to resort to judicial procedures has drawn a certain response from the United States. The Department of State said that a litigation would be inappropriate in this particular case, because the United States in accordance with its rights terminated permissions to the operation of our general consulate in San Francisco," Lavrov said. "It is true that any country has the right to revoke permission to the functioning of this or that diplomatic mission of this or that country," he explained.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
South Korea, Russia to develop projects involving North Korea
2
Russian planes in Syria destroy 1,200 terrorists in two weeks
3
Syrian troops win battle for Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry
4
Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents
5
EU representatives agree six-month extension of blacklist for Russia — source
6
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet
7
Putin calls against ‘pushing North Korea into corner’ by sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама