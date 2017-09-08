Back to Main page
Moscow fears fair decision by US court will be extremely difficult to attain

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 08, 14:10 UTC+3

Moscow will file diplomatic property lawsuit with the US court soon, according to the Russian deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/.  Russia is aware that achieving a fair ruling in a US court regarding Russian diplomatic property in the United States will be very hard, but at the same time it believes this is a realistic way of tackling the problem, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We insist that if someone is present in a building without the legitimate owner’s consent - it is occupation," Ryabkov said.

"This term refers not only to some big conflicts and military activities, but also to the actions that the Americans have carried out," Ryabkov said. "We will continue to insist on that. We have informed the US, too," he added.

The Foreign Ministry believes that Washington has sent a warning to all other countries that have diplomatic missions in the US by its actions towards the Russian diplomatic property.

"We believe that, apart from a new strike over Russian-American relations, Americans have sent a warning to the rest of the world that such things may happen to diplomats and consular employees if the American side wishes so," the deputy foreign minister said.

"This is a warning sign," Ryabkov stressed.

Persons
Sergey Ryabkov
