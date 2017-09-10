Russia registers six ceasefire violations in Syria - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian observers registered six ceasefire violations in Syria in the past 24 hour, the situation in the de-escalation zones remains stable, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a bulletin on Sunday.

"Control groups continue monitoring the ceasefire observation within the implementation of the Memorandum on creation of the de-escalation zones in the Syrian Arab Republic, which had been signed by the Russia, Turkey, and Iran on May 4, 2017," the ministry said. "Situation in the de-escalation zones is assessed as stable."

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 6 cases of firing in provinces of Aleppo (2), Damascus (3), and Daraa (1)," the ministry continued. "The Turkish party has registered no cases of ceasefire violations."

"Most cases of unselective firing from small arms have been registered in the areas controlled by insurgents of the ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groupings," the defense authority added.

"The Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides within last 24 hours held 2 humanitarian actions," the bulletin reads. "Citizens of Wadihah, Aleppo province, received 2.2 tons of food products; and citizens of al-Amir, Homs province, received 1.6 tons of food products and Russian military medics provided medical assistance to 393 civilians."

"In total, 55,807 citizens received medical assistance," the ministry added.

"Negotiations on joining ceasefire regime have been continued with field commanders of detachments of armed opposition in the Aleppo, Damascus, Homs, Hama, and al-Quneitra provinces," the Russian military said. "Within 24 hours, four applications have been signed with the leaders of illegal armed formations, operating in the de-escalation zone No. 1. Total number armed formations, which had claimed to observe the ceasefire regime, reached 233.".