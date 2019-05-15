Militants shell 9 settlements in Syria over last 24 hours

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone have shelled nine settlements in Syria's provinces of Hama and Latakia over the last 24 hours, head of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Viktor Kupchishin said on Tuesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, militants shelled the settlements of Kermel (twice), Qesab, Darh-abu-Asad, Sanjeka, Jubb ez-Zaur, Nahsheeba and Safsafa in the province of Latakia; Al-Haush and Skalbia in the province of Hama," Kupchishin said.

He added that Syrian authorities continue amnestying people who dodged military service, including refugees and former militants. As of 13 May 2019, 57,944 people were amnestied.