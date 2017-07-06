Kremlin: Putin’s participation in 2018 election as United Russia candidate not on agenda

Diplomat refutes US allegations of North Koreans’ compulsory work in RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 15:31
Putin calls to analyze Syrian combat experience for creating advanced weaponsMilitary & Defense July 06, 14:59
Putin and Trump unlikely to discuss supplies of Patriot missile systems to PolandRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 14:36
Kremlin dismisses accusations of Russia being behind cyber attacks on Ukrainian resourcesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 14:18
Kremlin says Putin and Trump may discuss gay rights issue in ChechnyaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 13:49
‘Humpty Dumpty’ hacker crew ringleader sentenced to two years behind barsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 13:42
Putin’s approval rating soars past 81% — pollRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 13:39
Team Russia climbs to 62nd place in FIFA rankingSport July 06, 13:11
Kremlin rejects Trump’s stance that Russia’s behavior is ‘destabilizing’Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 06, 13:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The issue of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s participation in the 2018 election as a United Russia candidate or as a self-nominated candidate is not on the agenda. "This issue [of Putin’s participation in the election] is not on the agenda, it just does not exist yet," Kremlin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, answering a question on whether Putin will take part in the election as a self-nominated candidate or as a United Russia candidate.
Answering a question on whether Putin’s nomination as a United Russia candidate in the last presidential election proved to be effective, Peskov said, "The figures were very high - that’s what we may state."
Vladimir Putin won more than 63% of votes in the 2012 presidential election.