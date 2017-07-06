Kremlin: Putin’s participation in 2018 election as United Russia candidate not on agenda

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The issue of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s participation in the 2018 election as a United Russia candidate or as a self-nominated candidate is not on the agenda. "This issue [of Putin’s participation in the election] is not on the agenda, it just does not exist yet," Kremlin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, answering a question on whether Putin will take part in the election as a self-nominated candidate or as a United Russia candidate.

Answering a question on whether Putin’s nomination as a United Russia candidate in the last presidential election proved to be effective, Peskov said, "The figures were very high - that’s what we may state."

Vladimir Putin won more than 63% of votes in the 2012 presidential election.