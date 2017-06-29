Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat reassures that Russia, US ‘not in state of conflict’ over Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 29, 13:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Russian diplomat comments on Moscow-Washington relations

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are not in a state of conflict over Syria but their relations are facing hard times, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday.

"I don’t think that Russia and the US are in a state of conflict (amid events in Syria). I consider that Russia and the US are not experiencing the best times in the history of their relations, but there is a possibility to improve them," he said.

Read also

Russian diplomat warns US apparently gearing up for new intervention in Syria

Poll shows Russians see US and Ukraine as main sources of military threat

Diplomat notes possible exodus of Russia’s envoy to US not spur-of-the-moment move

Russian fund says need for Russia-US dialogue stronger than attempts to limit contacts

Russia working on counter-sanctions against US — Foreign Ministry

Top NATO official: Russia and US should resume work on flight incident prevention in Syria

"That’s why there is the need to be more responsible, show respect to the interests of each other and be guided by a joint agenda with the focus on the war on terror," Ryabkov said.

"Should these conditions be fulfilled, Russian-US relations may be mended and take a more consistent line," the diplomat said.

Ryabkov said that he hoped that Russia’s warning had helped prevent a US strike on Syria.

"We conveyed the warning to the top diplomats yesterday and the message was passed on. The Foreign Ministry issued a corresponding statement through its Information and Press Department. The US Ambassador to the United Nations [Nikki Haley] said yesterday that the US warning had worked, and I hope that Russian warning had worked (as well) and the US had not conducted a strike," he told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would adequately respond to possible US provocations regarding the Syrian army, but expected the US not to use any covert intelligence information to create a pretext for a new strike on the Syrian government forces.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement that the United States had identified potential preparations for another chemical attack by the Assad regime. Syria’s government denied these allegations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow warns US of tit-for-tat response to diplomatic property seizure
2
Top military brass baffled by UK defense chief’s remarks about Russian warship
3
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier
4
Russia’s contract with Turkey on S-400 delivery agreed — presidential adviser
5
Diplomat reassures that Russia, US ‘not in state of conflict’ over Syria
6
US aviation authorities notify Aeroflot of extra air-safety measures
7
Russian think tank suggests easing visa requirements for investors
TOP STORIES
Реклама