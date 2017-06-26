Diplomat notes possible exodus of Russia’s envoy to US not spur-of-the-moment move

Kremlin comments on dispute between Telegram founder and telecom watchdogRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 26, 14:27
Diplomat notes possible exodus of Russia’s envoy to US not spur-of-the-moment moveRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 26, 14:15
Russia to feature advanced torpedo at St. Petersburg naval showMilitary & Defense June 26, 14:07
Russian PM expects stronger negative effect of anti-Russia sanctions on country’s economyBusiness & Economy June 26, 13:53
Kremlin spokesman says Putin and Trump will meet in HamburgRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 26, 13:39
Russia to wean off Ukrainian gas turbine engines by mid-2018Business & Economy June 26, 13:17
Astana meeting on Syria to focus on de-escalation zones — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 26, 13:07
Northern Fleet divers resume surveying of WWII Arctic convoy transporterBusiness & Economy June 26, 13:00
Press review: Doubts over Putin-Trump talks and cornerstones for 2018 elections in RussiaPress Review June 26, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The possible departure of Russia’s Ambassador to the US is determined on a regular basis, and no spontaneity is possible here, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
"Foreign reporters have been writing and calling me the whole night, demanding (in the proper sense of the word) to confirm ‘[Sergey] Kislyak’s departure from Washington in July.’ As they said, ex-US Ambassador to Russia [Michael] McFaul has been telling everyone about it," the diplomat said in a Facebook post.
Zakharova reiterated that the decision on the ambassadors’ return or appointment is taken by the Russian president. "This is done routinely right after a new ambassador is appointed. There are exceptions, when for some reasons the ambassador leaves the post before a new ambassador is appointed (when diplomatic ties are broken off or downgraded and in case of health problems or death)," she noted. "In this case, anything concerning departures of Russian ambassadors in various countries is done on a regular basis."
"If a decision to appoint a new ambassador to the US (a whole procedure that takes a few months to be completed, so no spontaneity is possible here) is taken, then Sergey Kislyak, who has worked in the US for nine years, will go down in history of bilateral relations as a person who did all that was possible for their development even in the hardest periods," Zakharova stressed. "The same can’t be said for McFaul, who shamefully ran away from Moscow, having failed not just all possible diplomatic tasks, protocol meetings and passwords, but even this strange mission assigned by the [Barack] Obama administration to him."