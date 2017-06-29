Back to Main page
Russian diplomat warns US apparently gearing up for new intervention in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 29, 11:14 UTC+3

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman comments on Washington’s media campaign that Damascus is allegedly preparing to use chemical weapons

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Washington’s media campaign that Damascus is allegedly preparing to use chemical weapons comes in preparation for an intervention in Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"In April 2017, after the alleged incident with the use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Khan Sheikhoun the current US administration did not make any surprise and dusted off the 2013 scenario (on intervention in Syria) delivering a strike on a sovereign state," she said.

"The current information campaign is a precursor of a new intervention in Syria," Zakharova stressed.

Show more
