Russian diplomat warns US apparently gearing up for new intervention in Syria

Russian diplomat warns US apparently gearing up for new intervention in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 11:14
Russia creating advanced amphibious ship for ArcticMilitary & Defense June 29, 9:49
Russia may reduce presence on EU energy markets in next 20 yearsBusiness & Economy June 29, 8:48
Top military brass baffled by UK defense chief’s remarks about Russian warshipRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 8:20
FIFA president lauds Confederations Cup semi-final match as incredibleSport June 29, 7:38
Chile edges Portugal with 3-0 penalty shootout win for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup finalSport June 29, 1:38
Telegram included in register of Internet information distributorsBusiness & Economy June 28, 20:56
Putin points to growing activities of foreign secret services against RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 28, 20:36
FIFA chief Infantino to attend Chile-Portugal 2017 Confederations Cup semis match in KazanSport June 28, 20:27
MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Washington’s media campaign that Damascus is allegedly preparing to use chemical weapons comes in preparation for an intervention in Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"In April 2017, after the alleged incident with the use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Khan Sheikhoun the current US administration did not make any surprise and dusted off the 2013 scenario (on intervention in Syria) delivering a strike on a sovereign state," she said.
"The current information campaign is a precursor of a new intervention in Syria," Zakharova stressed.