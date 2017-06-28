Lavrov expects US to refrain from creating pretexts for new attacks on Syria

KRASNODAR, June 28. /TASS/. The US should refrain from creating pretexts for new attacks on the Syrian government forces, based on some secret intelligence data, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference in Krasnodar.

"I expect that this time, the United States will take into account the need to actually ensure the non-proliferation of chemical weapons and will refrain from speculating on some intelligence data, which that is secret so no one may see it, in order to provoke others and create pretexts for new attacks on the Syrian government troops fighting against terrorists," the Russian top diplomat stressed.

Moscow expects the US and the European countries to take steps in order to de-escalate the situation in Syria rather than take measures posing a threat to Syria’s territorial integrity, Lavrov said.

"We have shown goodwill concerning all issues," he said. "As far as Syria goes, everyone supported the initiatives that we drew up together with Turkey and Iran, with the assistance of The US, Jordan and the UN, during the Astana meetings," Lavrov said. "The next round (of talks - TASS) will take place next week," he added.

"We would like all participants in the conflict and external players to faithfully implement these initiatives," the Russian top diplomat stressed. "This is our contribution," he said.

"I expect that our US and European counterparts active in the region will adopt the same open and clear approach aimed at de-escalating the situation, particularly normalizing the humanitarian situation, by abandoning attempts to seize control over some parts of Syria and put the country’s territorial integrity at risk," Lavrov pointed out.

Russia to offer proportionate reaction

Russia will offer a dignified reaction to possible US provocations against the Syrian Armed Forces, according to Lavrov.

"Our reaction will be dignified and proportionate to the situation that may take shape," he said.