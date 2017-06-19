Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet

Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jetMilitary & Defense June 19, 14:23
Russian diplomat advises US legislators to realize that no one will obey their ‘orders’Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 19, 14:06
Kremlin comments on Kiev’s plan for Donbass reintegrationRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 19, 13:56
Kremlin blasts sanctions, warns move bound to backfire on its initiatorsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 19, 13:48
Japan’s premier says he intends to discuss Kuril Islands with Putin at G20 summitWorld June 19, 13:23
Russia may supply 48 military transport helicopters to India in 2018Military & Defense June 19, 13:07
Press review: Kiev's 'peaceful reintegration' of Donbass and Mir payment cards' world tourPress Review June 19, 13:00
Russian Foreign Ministry: US strike against Syrian plane is act of aggressionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 19, 12:51
Russia is developing high-thrust engine for transport planesBusiness & Economy June 19, 12:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Moscow is terminating its communication channel with the United States under a memorandum for preventing incidents in Syria's skies, as a consequence for the US downing a Syrian Su-22 plane, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.
"As of June 19 this year, the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation has ended its interaction with the US side under a memorandum for preventing incidents and providing for safe flights during operations in Syria and demands that the US command carry out a careful investigation and report about its results and the measures taken," the statement reads.
"The shooting down of a Syrian Air Force jet in Syria’s airspace is a cynical violation of Syria’s sovereignty. The US’ repeated combat operations under the guise of ‘combating terrorism’ against the legitimate armed forces of a UN member-state are a flagrant violation of international law, in addition to being actual military aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic," the ministry said.
Russia will regard any flights within the area of its air force group's operation in Syria as legitimate targets, the ministry stressed.