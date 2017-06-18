Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US-led coalition’s air force downs Syrian warplane near Raqqa - command

World
June 18, 23:55 UTC+3 BEIRUT

The Syrian warplane was on an anti-terrorist mission conducted by the Syrian army and self-defense force against Islamic State militants

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

BEIRUT, June 18. /TASS/. The air force of the US-led coalition downed a Syrian warplane near the city of Raqqa in northern Syria, SANA news agency said on Sunday citing a statement of the Syrian army command.

According to SANA, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the Resafa neighborhood some 30 kilometers south of Raqqa. The Syrian warplane was on an anti-terrorist mission conducted by the Syrian army and self-defense force against Islamic State militants. Nothing is known about the pilot.

"The attack stresses coordination between the US and ISIS, and it reveals the evil intentions of the US in administrating terrorism and investing it to pass the US-Zionist project in the region," the statement said. "Such aggressions would not affect the Syrian Arab army in its determination to continue the fight against ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organizations and to restore security and stability to all Syrian territories."

The Syrian army is expanding the military operation south of the Euphrates and has already liberated from terrorists three villages located near the Atreya-Resafa-Raqqa highway. The land operation is backed by the Syrian armed force delivering strikes at the Islamic State base in Raqqa.

The Syrian army command has set a task of stopping traffic between Raqqa and Islamic State strongholds in the Syrian Desert. The Syrian army and self-defense forces have already liberated from terrorists an area of about 22,000 square kilometers south of the Euphrates and regained control of two oil fields south of Raqqa (520 kilometers away from Damascus).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Islamic State Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US-led coalition’s air force downs Syrian warplane near Raqqa - command
2
Iran delivers missile strike at terrorists near Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Portugal’s Ronaldo skips news conference after Confederations Cup match vs Mexico
4
Russia’s matches vs Portugal and Mexico expected to be uneasy - deputy PM
5
Putin rejects assertions Russia is governed in manual mode
6
Iraqi troops regain control of strategic checkpoint on Syrian border — TV
7
Russia tests missile interceptor in Kazakhstan
TOP STORIES
Реклама