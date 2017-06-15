Back to Main page
US may attack Syrian troops with multiple rocket launchers — Russian Defense Ministry

Military & Defense
June 15, 18:27 UTC+3

The US earlier relocated two High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from Jordan to the military base located near the city of al-Tanf

© AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The United States may attack Syrian government troops with the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers moved to the al-Tanf military base in Syria from Jordan, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The range of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is not enough to support the US-backed units of the Syrian Democratic Forces fighting against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) in Raqqa," the statement reads. "At the same time, the US-led anti-terrorist coalition has several times attacked the Syrian government forces near the Jordanian border, so it can be assumed that such attacks will continue, but this time involving the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems," the Russian Defense Ministry added.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has been keeping an eye on the situation along the Syrian-Jordanian border," the statement said.

The US earlier relocated two High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from Jordan to the military base located near the city of al-Tanf, 18 kilometers from the Jordanian border.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, "the deployment of any foreign weapons to Syria’s territory should be agreed with the country’s government."

