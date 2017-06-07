Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow says US strike against Syrian military violates international law

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 12:04 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The US strike against pro-government forces in Syria violates international law, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"Russian and US military maintain contact regarding the situation in Syria by and large," he said.

"The question is not about whether there had been a warning of the strike or there had been none, but about the political side of the affair. Just as it was the case on May 18, when a strike was delivered in that area, the latest one, according to our estimates, was carried out in violation of international law. The explanations we hear from the US central command are doubtful, to say the least."

Read also

Russian senators condemn US-led coalition’s airstrike in Syria

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Ryabkov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Missile shield will not protect entire US territory - Putin
2
Antimissile 'umbrella' to be created over Russia’s enitre territory
3
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
4
Moscow says US strike against Syrian military violates international law
5
Russian pilots train aerial refueling of Su-30SM fighter jets
6
Russian defense minister suggests signing Russian-Chinese military cooperation roadmap
7
Russian senators condemn US-led coalition’s airstrike in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама