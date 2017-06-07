Moscow says US strike against Syrian military violates international law

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The US strike against pro-government forces in Syria violates international law, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"Russian and US military maintain contact regarding the situation in Syria by and large," he said.

"The question is not about whether there had been a warning of the strike or there had been none, but about the political side of the affair. Just as it was the case on May 18, when a strike was delivered in that area, the latest one, according to our estimates, was carried out in violation of international law. The explanations we hear from the US central command are doubtful, to say the least."