US-led coalition's Air Force delivers air strike at pro-government forces in Syria

Military & Defense
June 06, 22:02 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The staff of the Inherent Resolve operation claims that the Syrian government forces have entered an authorized de-escalation zone

© EPA/MC2 Christopher Gaine/US Navy Office of Information

WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. The Air Force of the US-led anti-terrorist coalition in Syria on Tuesday delivered a strike at the pro-government forces in the de-escalation zone in the South of Syria, the staff of the Inherent Resolve operation said in a statement.

It claimed the government forces' tanks, artillery, air defense systems, and about 60 soldiers had entered an authorized de-escalation zone. Their entry allegedly posed risks to the forces of the coalition and its 'partners' located on Al-Tanf base.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Topics
Syrian conflict
