US-led coalition's Air Force delivers air strike at pro-government forces in Syria

WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. The Air Force of the US-led anti-terrorist coalition in Syria on Tuesday delivered a strike at the pro-government forces in the de-escalation zone in the South of Syria, the staff of the Inherent Resolve operation said in a statement.

It claimed the government forces' tanks, artillery, air defense systems, and about 60 soldiers had entered an authorized de-escalation zone. Their entry allegedly posed risks to the forces of the coalition and its 'partners' located on Al-Tanf base.