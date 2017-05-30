Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow concerned over US threats against Syria’s armed forces

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 13:08 UTC+3

The situation is rather alarming as it directly affects Syria’s sovereignty, Lavrov has warned

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned over Washington’s threats to use force against Syria’s military, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Read also

US seeks to prevent Syrian army’s control over border with Iraq, expert states

"As you know, there have been not only threats [of using force by the US against Syria’s army], but a fact of using force in this area [Al-Tanaf on the border between Syria and Iraq]," Lavrov said.

"I believe this situation is rather alarming as it directly affects Syria’s sovereignty. Certainly, these issues need to be solved, and our troops are doing this now," the Russian top diplomat has noted. 

"I believe this situation is rather alarming as it directly affects Syria’s sovereignty. Certainly, these issues need to be solved, and our troops are doing this now," Russia’s top diplomat said.

The effort is underway now through a channel set up to prevent unintentional incidents between Russia’s Aerospace Forces and the US-led coalition, Lavrov said.

"But of course, the effort would be much more efficient if in addition to the channel, which has a rather limited agenda, the US agreed to join the work on coordinating parameters of de-escalation zones," the Russian diplomat stressed.

Read also

Moscow to welcome any US contribution to setting up de-escalation zones in Syria

The discussion is ongoing and the sides will discuss the results at another meeting in the Astana format, which is due to take place soon.

"We are ready to welcome the United States joining not only the attempts to avoid incidents but also the work to define de-escalation zones," he said.

As the US-led coalition headquarters reported, on May 18 the aircraft struck pro-Syrian government forces operating within the established de-escalation zone northwest of Al-Tanf. The statement claimed that these units posed a threat to the United States and its partners.

At the same time, Moscow is ready to welcome Washington joining the work aimed at defining the parameters of the Syrian de-escalation zones:

"We are ready to welcome the United States joining not only the attempts to avoid incidents but also the work to define de-escalation zones," Lavrov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow concerned over US threats against Syria’s armed forces
2
Diplomat comments on Trump’s son-in-law contacts with Russian ambassador to US
3
Russia to launch Proton-M carrier rocket with US communications satellite
4
Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'
5
Saudi Arabia, Russia mulling joint energy projects
6
Russia to begin trials of new military transport plane in late 2017
7
Russia’s export of agricultural products to grow to $21.5 bln in five years
TOP STORIES
Реклама