Moscow concerned over for US-led coalition’s ill-conceived airstrikes in Syria

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned over the airstrikes that the US-led coalition has been carrying out in Syria, as these attacks are ill-conceived and kill civilians, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We are concerned over a series of the coalition’s airstrikes in Syria, particularly the one carried out on May 25 in Al-Mayadin, where 35 civilians were killed," she said. "On May 27, 20 civilians died south of Raqqa," she added. "We condemn these ill-conceived attacks as they have nothing to do with the fight against terrorism," Zakharova noted.

"In fact, these air raids have been exacerbating the situation in Syria, increasing the civilian death toll and spreading chaos and destruction which benefit militants of the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra terror groups (both outlawed in Russia), as well as their affiliated units," the Russian diplomat stressed. "We once again call on our counterparts to join efforts in the fight against terrorism, so that all interested parties could close ranks in order to eliminate this global scourge," Zakharova concluded.