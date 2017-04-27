Back to Main page
Russian diplomat believes US strikes on Syria make no military or political sense

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 27, 8:30 UTC+3

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stresses US strikes on the Syrian air base violated international law

© EPA/US AIR FORCE/MATTHEW BRUCH

NEW YORK, April 27. /TASS/. US strikes on the Syrian air base violated international law and made neither military nor political sense, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Yahoo Global News.

"That was something really unacceptable because that was against international law, first of all," Zakharova said. "It has no military or political sense."

"I mean all the strikes because they brought the situation nowhere," she said.

The Russian diplomat said that Moscow had been suggesting from the day of the alleged chemical attack in Syria that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) should be commissioned with an investigation into the facts, but those appeals were ignored.

"Russia said on the very first day when this tragedy happened that international inspectors, international specialists in chemical weapons whose work had been established by the UN should directly went to the region just to explore what happened and to bring the materials, the information back to the (UN) Security Council or to the special organizations within UN. That was our call on the international society from the very first days," she said.

"Our Western colleagues were insisting that inspectors (should) not be sent to the place of the tragedy, but (they should be) sent to the airport where Syrian jets were located, just to expect something there. The most ridiculous thing that happened after all these strikes, I mean US strikes, that the target of these strikes was this military airport," Zakharova said.

"So from the very beginning, they asked and were insisting on sending experts just to explore what happened at the airport. In a couple of days, they bombed that airport. There is no chance to understand what happened in the airport and that was the idea of the United States," she said.

