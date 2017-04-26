Back to Main page
Defense minister stresses US attack on Syrian base jeopardized Russian servicemen's lives

Military & Defense
April 26, 10:37 UTC+3
The Russian top diplomat believes the US airstrike on the airfield delays Syria’s political settlement
© Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via AP

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The US missile attack on Syria’s Shayrat airbase on April 7 posed a life-threatening danger to Russian military servicemen, so now the Defense Ministry is taking necessary measures to ensure their security, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the Sixth Moscow Conference on International Security.

"We consider the missile attack to be a blatant violation of international law. Besides, Washington’s move posed a life-threatening danger to our military servicemen who have been combating terrorism in Syria. In light of such actions we have to take additional measures to ensure the security of our forces," the Russian defense minister added.

Anti-terrorism front

Lavrov said Washington’s missile strike on Syria’s Shayrat airbase postpones the creation of a broad anti-terrorism front.

"The recent US missile strike on the Shayrat airbase, which was a blatant violation of the international law and an act of aggression against a sovereign state, exacerbates the current problems and postpones the prospects of setting up a broad anti-terrorism front," Lavrov said.

"Provocations like the April 4 incident on Khan Shaykhun, need to be investigated by specialists under the auspices of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the investigations should be geographically balanced," he said. "At the same time, the investigation should be open and transparent. Attempts to prevent the use of this method only prove our doubts that some unscrupulous forces are trying to take advantage of the April 4 incident in order to change the agenda and abandon the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 so that they could have a chance to implement their old plan on changing the Syrian regime," the Russian top diplomat added.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
