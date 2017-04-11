Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's senate speaker says US has no grounds for carrying out strike on Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 11, 19:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia will insist on conducting an impartial investigation into the incident
Share
1 pages in this article
Valentina Matviyenko

Valentina Matviyenko

© Sergey Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The United States had no grounds whatsoever for carrying out a strike against a Syrian airbase, these actions can be considered a signal of support for terrorists, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament), Valentina Matviyenko, told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also

Zakharova: US strike on Syria unrelated to attempts to learn truth about chemical weapons
Russia’s senate speaker slams US strike in Syria as ‘blow' to Moscow-Washington ties
Lavrov compares US strike in Syria to 2003 Iraq invasion
Russian diplomat slams US missile strike in Syria as 'senseless'
Putin calls US strikes against Syria 'aggression against sovereign country'
Kremlin says airstrikes show US unwilling to cooperate on Syrian peace settlement

"This is an act of aggression against a sovereign nation and a gross violation of international law. There were no grounds for launching this strike. This strike can be treated as a signal of support for terrorists," the senator noted.

Matviyenko added that Russia will insist on conducting an impartial investigation into the incident.

She emphasized that the US had recorded that chemical weapons in Syria had been safely disposed of, so there were no grounds for the attack.

The US military fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a military airfield in Syria’s Homs province last week on orders issued by US President Donald Trump. Washington said the strike came in response to what it claims was Damascus’ use of chemical weapons in the Idlib province. However, according the Russian Defense Ministry, on April 4, the Syrian air force delivered an airstrike on the eastern outskirts of Khan Sheikhoun to destroy militant facilities used to produce chemical bombs. These bombs were sent to Iraq and were also used in Aleppo.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says Tillerson’s statement on Syria is not 'an ultimatum'
2
Putin: Russia has data on new provocations planned against Syrian authorities
3
Sea trials of Russia’s large amphibious assault ship to start in June
4
Turkish authorities receive no information on possible suspension of flights from Russia
5
China warns against using military force in Syria
6
West proposes UN draft resolution on Syria
7
Kazakh leader says Russia’s missile defense is shield for post-Soviet military bloc states
TOP STORIES
Реклама