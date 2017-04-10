Kremlin says airstrikes show US unwilling to cooperate on Syrian peace settlement

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that with its recent airstrikes on Syria the United States has shown its complete unwillingness to interact in the Syrian settlement, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The American side has thus demonstrated [by its missile strikes on Syria] its complete unwillingness to somehow interact on Syria and take into account the interests and the concerns of others [participants in the settlement process in the Syrian Arab Republic]," Peskov told journalists.

The Kremlin spokesman declined to answer a question about how the US and Russian militaries were coordinating their operations in Syria, considering Russia’s decision to suspend the bilateral memorandum on the prevention of air incidents in the Syrian airspace. The presidential spokesman told journalists to address this question to the Defense Ministry.

The memorandum that had been in effect since the autumn of 2015 was suspended on April 7 after the US Navy delivered a missile strike on an air base in the Syrian province of Homs. The US delivered the strike in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Syrian province of Idlib. Washington considers Damascus responsible for the use of prohibited weapons while Moscow has said that the Syrian aircraft hit a chemical munitions facility controlled by terrorists.