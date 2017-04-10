Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin says airstrikes show US unwilling to cooperate on Syrian peace settlement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 10, 13:30 UTC+3
The US has demonstrated complete unwillingness to take into account the interests of other participants in the settlement process in Syria, the Kremlin spokesman said
Share
1 pages in this article
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Klimentiev/Russian presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that with its recent airstrikes on Syria the United States has shown its complete unwillingness to interact in the Syrian settlement, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Read also

Lavrov tells Tillerson attack on Syria plays in extremists' hands
Zakharova: US strike on Syria unrelated to attempts to learn truth about chemical weapons
Lavrov says US airstrike undermines efforts towards Syrian settlement
Russia’s senate speaker slams US strike in Syria as ‘blow' to Moscow-Washington ties
Assad’s press office slams US strike on Syria as 'irresponsible and short-sighted’ move

"The American side has thus demonstrated [by its missile strikes on Syria] its complete unwillingness to somehow interact on Syria and take into account the interests and the concerns of others [participants in the settlement process in the Syrian Arab Republic]," Peskov told journalists.

The Kremlin spokesman declined to answer a question about how the US and Russian militaries were coordinating their operations in Syria, considering Russia’s decision to suspend the bilateral memorandum on the prevention of air incidents in the Syrian airspace. The presidential spokesman told journalists to address this question to the Defense Ministry.

The memorandum that had been in effect since the autumn of 2015 was suspended on April 7 after the US Navy delivered a missile strike on an air base in the Syrian province of Homs. The US delivered the strike in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Syrian province of Idlib. Washington considers Damascus responsible for the use of prohibited weapons while Moscow has said that the Syrian aircraft hit a chemical munitions facility controlled by terrorists.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian airlines’ charter flights to Turkey may be suspended — source
2
Russia’s Northern Fleet launches large-scale combat readiness drills
3
Russian, Turkish top diplomats stress need for joint work on Syrian settlement
4
Russia’s space agency considers exporting rocket engines
5
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies
6
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
7
World’s biggest sailing ship Sedov changes home port
TOP STORIES
Реклама