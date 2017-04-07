Assad’s press office slams US strike on Syria as 'irresponsible and short-sighted’ move

US congressman says probe into Russia’s 'interference' in election no obstacle to dialogueWorld April 10, 9:19
Over 130,000 people to take part in Victory Day celebrations across RussiaMilitary & Defense April 10, 8:16
Bernie Sanders on sanctions against Russia: 'Make them an offer they can't refuse'World April 10, 8:10
Stockholm terrorist attack perpetrator claims to have followed IS ordersWorld April 10, 8:01
British top diplomat plans to call on G7 to tighten sanctions against RussiaWorld April 10, 6:30
South Ossetian CEC says 78% of voters support proposal on renaming republicWorld April 10, 2:20
Parliament speaker claims victory in first round of South Ossetian presidential electionWorld April 10, 2:13
Putin offers condolences to Egyptian president after blast in TantaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 09, 14:54
Resolving Syrian crisis without Moscow is impossible - German Foreign MinistryWorld April 09, 6:38
BEIRUT, April 7. /TASS/. US aggression against Syria is “an irresponsible and short-sighted action that holds no military or political prospects," the Syrian presidential office said in a statement circulated by the news agency SANA on Friday.
The missile strike carried out by the United States on a Syrian air base in the province of Homs pursues a goal of rendering support to its accomplices from among terrorist groups active in Syria, the statement reads.
"The Syrian Arab Republic states in response that this aggression will only strengthen Syrians’ resolve to crush mercenaries’ gangs and will accelerate the pace of military operations against them," according to the document.
Tomahawk strike
On the order of US President Donald Trump, the US military fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles from its warships in the Mediterranean on an air base in the Syrian province of Homs on Thursday night. The missile strike was delivered in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Syrian province of Idlib on April 4. The US leadership believes that the alleged chemical attack was launched from that airfield.
Here's video from the #Tomahawk launches against #Syria. For more on the story, visit https://t.co/2GprTQGGjs. pic.twitter.com/kB3gbBy4ma— U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) 7 April 2017