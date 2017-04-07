Back to Main page
Shayrat airbase: One of the major strongholds of Assad's Air Force

Military & Defense
April 07, 14:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Syrian government forces have never lost control of the airbase since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011
MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The US military launched 59 Tomahawk missiles from two US Navy destroyers on Thursday on the Shairat airbase in Syria’s Homs province.

The airfield located some 120 kilometers away from Syria’s capital Damascus is one of the major bases of the Syrian Air Force.

Russian military brass says only 40% of US missiles hit targeted Syrian base

The airfield has a three-kilometer runway and 40 hardened shelters.

The Syrian government forces have never lost control of the airbase since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011.

According to media reports, the Russian aerospace forces occasionally used Shayrat as a stopover base since 2015.

In late November 2015, a number of western media reported that Russia is planning to deploy its new Russian airbase at Shayrat. However, Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman Igor Konashrnkov dismissed these reports.

Moscow cements deal with Damascus to keep 49-year presence at Syrian naval and air bases
Russia does not need another air base in Syria — defense ministry
Three layers of Russian air defense at Hmeymim air base in Syria
Assad’s office slams US strike on Syria as 'irresponsible action' that holds no prospects
Assad says West has no right to choose Syria’s future
Assad says Russia-US cooperation will benefit Syria, entire world

Donald Trump
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
