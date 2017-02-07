Back to Main page
Assad says Russia-US cooperation will benefit Syria, entire world

World
February 07, 10:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
However, it is too early to judge whether the Trump administration is ready for such cooperation, the Syrian president told Belgian media
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Read also
Assad: Syrian conflict may be solved if US-Russian ties improve

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, has said that cooperation between Russia and the United States could be beneficial for Syria and the entire world. However, in his view, it is too early to judge whether the Trump administration is ready for such cooperation.

"What we heard as statements by Trump during the (election) campaign and after the campaign is promising regarding the priority of fighting terrorists, and mainly ISIS, that’s what we’ve been asking for during the last six years. So, I think this is promising, we have to wait, it’s still early to expect anything practical," Assad said in an interview with Belgian media. The text of the interview has been posted on the website of the SANA news agency.

"It could be about the cooperation between the US and Russia that we think is going to be positive for the rest of the world, including Syria," the Syrian president noted. "So, as I said, it’s still early to judge it."

Persons
Bashar Assad Donald Trump
Topics
Syrian conflict
