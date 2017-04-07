Lavrov says US airstrike undermines efforts towards Syrian settlement

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that US’ air strike on an airbase near Homs undermines Moscow’s and Ankara’s efforts towards settlement of the Syrian crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday after Lavrov’s telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"Sergey Lavrov stressed the inadmissibility of such act of aggression which can only worsen the tense situation and undermine Russia’s and Turkey’s efforts towards peace settlement of the Syrian crisis," the ministry said. "The sides stressed the importance of an objective and unbiased investigation of all the circumstances of the tragic developments in Khan Sheikhoun and of the use of chemical weapons by militants from terrorist organizations in the past."

Russian and Turkish foreign ministers agree that negotiations are the only way to settle the Syrian crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Both sides noted that there is no alternative to the continuation of the intra-Syrian negotiating process as the only way to establish peace in Syria," the ministry said.