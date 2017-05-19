Back to Main page
Syrian army says US-led coalition attacked its positions

World
May 19, 13:14 UTC+3 BEIRUT

"The aggression of the so-called anti-terror coalition won’t be able to make the Syrian army give up the performance of its sacred duty," the Syrian command said

BEIRUT, May 19. /TASS/. The US-led coalition delivered an air strike on Thursday on the Syrian army’s positions on the al-Tanf road in the Homs province, the news agency SANA quoted the Syrian command as saying on Friday.

Russia’s General Staff blasts US-led coalition for destroying Syrian infrastructure

"The Syrian Arab Army is the sole legitimate force fighting terrorist groupings on the territory of Syria with the support of its allies and no party whatsoever has the right to limit the scope of its military operations," the statement says.

According to the statement, "the aggression of the so-called anti-terror coalition won’t be able to make the Syrian army give up the performance of its sacred duty."

As the US-led coalition headquarters reported, the aircraft struck pro-Syrian government forces operating within the established de-escalation zone northwest of al-Tanf. The statement claimed that these units posed a threat to the United States and its partners.

Syrian conflict
