UN calls for avoiding escalation of Syrian conflict following US airstrike

Russian government expects economy growth to be above world average in 2019-2020Business & Economy May 19, 21:42
UN calls for avoiding escalation of Syrian conflict following US airstrikeWorld May 19, 21:29
UN speaks in support of freedom of expression after Kiev blocks access to Russian websitesWorld May 19, 21:21
Peruvian defense minister interested in Russian Mi-171Sh helicoptersMilitary & Defense May 19, 18:35
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to request political asylum in FranceWorld May 19, 17:48
Assange vows 'not to forgive or forget’ 7 years of confinement in embassyWorld May 19, 17:16
Ukrainians send petition to leader opposing ban on Russian VKontakte social networkWorld May 19, 17:13
US seeks to prevent Syrian army’s control over border with Iraq, expert statesWorld May 19, 16:58
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs CannesSociety & Culture May 19, 16:54
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
UNITED NATIONS, May 19. /TASS/. The United Nations is not in a position to independently confirm reports about the US airstrike on the Syrian pro-government militias, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Friday.
According to him, the UN secretariat is "aware of media reports that an anti-daesh coalition struck a convoy of the Syrian army and pro-government militias in southern Syria." "We’re not in a position to independently confirm these reports," he added.
At the same time, the UN deputy spokesman said that "it is imperative to avoid an escalation of the conflict, therefore we appeal for restraint to avoid any acts that could deepen the suffering of the Syrian people" "There is no military solution to a conflict," Haq concluded.
On May 18, aircraft of the US-led international anti-terrorism coalition delivered an airstrike on the positions of pro-government units in Syria active in the de-escalation zone set up northwest of the city of Tanf. According to the coalition sources, these units posed a threat to the United States and its partners.
Earlier on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the US airstrike was unlawful, besides, it proved Washington’s intention to make the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (outlawed I Russia) to fight against Syria’s legitimate government.