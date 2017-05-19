Back to Main page
UN calls for avoiding escalation of Syrian conflict following US airstrike

World
May 19, 21:29 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

On May 18, aircraft of the US-led international anti-terrorism coalition delivered an airstrike on the positions of pro-government units in Syria

© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

UNITED NATIONS, May 19. /TASS/. The United Nations is not in a position to independently confirm reports about the US airstrike on the Syrian pro-government militias, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Friday.

According to him, the UN secretariat is "aware of media reports that an anti-daesh coalition struck a convoy of the Syrian army and pro-government militias in southern Syria." "We’re not in a position to independently confirm these reports," he added.

At the same time, the UN deputy spokesman said that "it is imperative to avoid an escalation of the conflict, therefore we appeal for restraint to avoid any acts that could deepen the suffering of the Syrian people" "There is no military solution to a conflict," Haq concluded.

On May 18, aircraft of the US-led international anti-terrorism coalition delivered an airstrike on the positions of pro-government units in Syria active in the de-escalation zone set up northwest of the city of Tanf. According to the coalition sources, these units posed a threat to the United States and its partners.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the US airstrike was unlawful, besides, it proved Washington’s intention to make the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (outlawed I Russia) to fight against Syria’s legitimate government.

Topics
Syrian conflict
1
Washington’s calls on US allies to stop contacts with Assad encourage terrorists — Lavrov
2
Russia-UAE trade turnover tops $2 bln
3
UN calls for avoiding escalation of Syrian conflict following US airstrike
4
Kremlin mum on prospects of Russia-US ties should Trump be impeached
5
Trump 'leaking secrets' to Lavrov shows US plagued by political schizophrenia — Putin
6
Russia's security chief explains what pushes North Korea to develop nuclear potential
7
Russia's 'Night Hunter': from maiden flight to fighting ISIS
