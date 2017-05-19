Back to Main page
Washington’s calls on US allies to stop contacts with Assad encourage terrorists — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 19, 16:27 UTC+3

According to Lavrov, the US air strike against pro-government forces in Syria was illegitimate and unlawful regardless of what had caused it

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

NICOSIA, May 19. /TASS/. The new strike of the US Air Force in Syria confirms Washington’s intention to use the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) for the fight against Bashar Assad’s government, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Friday.

"We see the confirmation of an intention to use opposition and some extremists, including Jabhat al-Nusra, in the fight against the legitimate government of Syria," Lavrov said. 

The warning 

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has no information that Washington warned Moscow before delivering an air strike on Syrian pro-government forces, Lavrov pointed out:

Read also
Syria’s Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari

Syria’s UN envoy slams claims about prison crematorium as 'Hollywood joke'

"I don’t know about any such warning." 

US air strike against pro-government forces in Syria was illegitimate and unlawful regardless of what had caused it, the Russian diplomat added: 

"The US command said the strike was delivered because these pro-government forces posed a threat to the opposition which cooperates with the US-led coalition."

"Whatever the reason the US command made such a decision, the strike was illegitimate and unlawful. It was yet another crude violation of Syria’s sovereignty," he stated.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
