Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syria’s UN envoy slams claims about prison crematorium as 'Hollywood joke'

World
May 19, 14:00 UTC+3

Bashar Jaafari also called US airstrike on pro-Syrian government forces ‘act of aggression’

Share
1 pages in this article
Syria’s Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari

Syria’s Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari

© EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

GENEVA, May 19. /TASS/. The claims on a crematorium at the Sednaya Prison near Damascus are "a big lie," Syria’s Ambassador to the United Nations and head of the government’s delegation at the intra-Syrian talks, Bashar Jaafari said.

"It’s a big lie, Hollywood joke," Jaafari said.

Read also

Russian senator rips US claims of ‘Syrian mass executions’ as ploy to torpedo peace talks

Jaafari noted that it’s no coincidence that these claims came a day before the latest round of talks began in Switzerland’s Geneva. This also happened ahead of talks in Astana and the meetings of the UN Security Council, he said. "These fabricated statements of the West won’t deceive anyone."

The US Department of State said on Monday it has evidence that up to 50 prisoners have been killed in Syria’s Sednaya Prison complex daily and their bodies were burnt in a specially-built crematorium to ‘cover up’ the executions.

Jaafari slams US airstrike on pro-Syrian government forces as ‘act of aggression’

Jaafari also called an airstrike of the US-led coalition on pro-government forces in Syria is a new act of Washington’s aggression.

Read also

Syrian army says US-led coalition attacked its positions

Russian MPs state US strike in Syria undermines anti-terrorism effort

Western media hushing up fact of nerve gasses use by militants in Syria — Russian official

Official civilian death toll in US-led coalition airstrikes in Iraq, Syria rises to 352

Kremlin says airstrikes show US unwilling to cooperate on Syrian peace settlement

"This strike is the act of US aggression against Syria," Jaafari said.

Jaafari noted that he discussed the US airstrike earlier on Friday at the meeting with Staffan de Mistura, the UN’s special envoy for Syria.

As the US-led coalition headquarters reported, the aircraft struck pro-Syrian government forces operating within the established de-escalation zone northwest of al-Tanf. The statement claimed that these units posed a threat to the United States and its partners.

Mechanisms on fulfilling deal on Syria’s de-escalation zones not yet created

 Mechanisms on implementing the agreement on de-escalation zones in Syria have not yet been established, according to Jaafari.

"The mechanisms on implementing the agreement have not started working so far," Jaafari said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's security chief explains what pushes North Korea to develop nuclear potential
2
Russia to discuss Ukraine’s missile drills near Crimea with ICAO
3
Sweden drops investigation against Assange
4
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
5
Russian diplomat says Lithuania’s policy openly hostile
6
Russia suggests introducing global cyber security rules
7
Russian senior diplomat stresses US sends conflicting signals on de-escalation in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама