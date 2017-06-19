Russian Foreign Ministry: US strike against Syrian plane is act of aggression

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Moscow regards the US attack against a Syrian Air Force plane as an act of aggression and assistance to terrorists, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media.

"This strike can be regarded as another act of defiance of international law by the United States," Ryabkov said in reply to a question from TASS. "What was it if not an act of aggression? It was also an act of assistance to those terrorists whom the United States is ostensibly fighting against."