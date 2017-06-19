Back to Main page
Russian Foreign Ministry: US strike against Syrian plane is act of aggression

June 19, 12:51 UTC+3
Read also

US-led coalition’s air force downs Syrian warplane near Raqqa

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Moscow regards the US attack against a Syrian Air Force plane as an act of aggression and assistance to terrorists, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media.

"This strike can be regarded as another act of defiance of international law by the United States," Ryabkov said in reply to a question from TASS. "What was it if not an act of aggression? It was also an act of assistance to those terrorists whom the United States is ostensibly fighting against."

Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Ryabkov
