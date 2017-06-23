Back to Main page
Russian fund says need for Russia-US dialogue stronger than attempts to limit contacts

Business & Economy
June 23, 13:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The need for a dialogue between Russia and the US is stronger than the attempts to restrict any communication between them through pressure from mass media based on false facts, a spokesman for the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told TASS, commenting on CNN’s information about a meeting between the fund’s head Kirill Dmitriyev and US financier Anthony Scaramucci.

Earlier on Friday, CNN reported, quoting a source in the democratic faction of the Congress’ upper house, that the Senate intelligence committee was checking the details of the meeting between Scaramucci and Dmitriyev.

"The need for a dialogue between Russia and the US is stronger than the attempts to restrict any communication through pressure from mass media based on false facts, as well as their misinterpretation," the fund’s spokesman said.

He stressed that the US investors continue investing in Russia, including in cooperation with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. "Co-investments with RDIF, as well as meetings with the fund’s officials are not prohibited and are not put under the US sanctions and other restrictions," the source said.

