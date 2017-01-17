Back to Main page
Trump advisor, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO discuss business cooperation in Davos

Business & Economy
January 17, 12:06 UTC+3 DAVOS
Anthony Scaramucci is the only unofficial representative of Trump’s team at the forum in Davos
1 pages in this article
Anthony Scaramucci, a senior advisor to President-elect Donald Trump

Anthony Scaramucci, a senior advisor to President-elect Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

DAVOS, January 17. /TASS/. President-elect Trump’s incoming staff advisor and public liaison to government agencies and businesses, Anthony Scaramucci and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev discussed prospects for US-Russian business cooperation in Davos, according to Scaramucci speaking with TASS on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in what was his first interview with the Russian media.

Trump has big respect for Russian people and culture, says advisor

"I saw him [Dmitriev] half an hour ago," he said. 

Scaramucci also had a meeting with WEF Founder and Executive Chairman, Klaus Schwab, to discuss his participation in "Outlook for the United States" session.

"After that I’ll have a couple of other press things and then I’m literally flying back directly to Washington. This (the participation in the forum - TASS) is more for communications than making announcements," Trump’s advisor said.

Anthony Scaramucci, an American financier and entrepreneur who is the founder and co-managing partner of the SkyBridge Capital investment firm, is expected to assume the position of Senior Advisor to the President and Director of the Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs in the Trump Administration. He is the only unofficial representative of Trump’s team at the forum in Davos.

Global elite gathering at Davos to discuss world economy challenges
Russian business ombudsman to attend Trump inauguration on January 20
Putin hopes Russia, US will make steps to restore ties under Trump administration
Lavrov says future of Russia-US ties will be clear after new administration takes office

