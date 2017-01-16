Back to Main page
Russian business ombudsman to attend Trump inauguration on January 20

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 16, 15:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th US president on Capitol Hill on January 20
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia’s business ombudsman Boris Titov will attend the inauguration of US President Donald Trump in Washington on January 20, an official the ombudsman’s administration told TASS.

"He has already flown to the US," the official said.

The ombudsman will attend the ceremony on the invitation of the US party.

"Besides participation in the celebration during the visit to the United States Boris Titov will meet with a number of American businessmen to discuss opportunities for the development of Russian-US business cooperation. Also, the Russian Business Ombudsman intends to learn about protection of small and medium business in the US," the press service reported.

According to Titov, under the new administration there will be a chance to significantly improve bilateral business relations. Currently, Russian businessmen working in the US face serious difficulties, which is proved by applications they send to the Ombudsman, the statement said.

At the inauguration Russia will be officially represented by ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak.

Trump will be sworn in as the 45th US president on Capitol Hill on January 20. More than 1,600 guests will attend the ceremony.

