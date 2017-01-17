Back to Main page
Lavrov says future of Russia-US ties will be clear after new administration takes office

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 17, 11:32 UTC+3
Trump's views differ from the stance held by his predecessors both from the Democratic and Republican parties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The future of relations between Russia and the United States will be clearer after the new US administration assumes its office, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We are realists and of course we are following the preparations of the new US administration before taking the office," Lavrov said during his annual press conference. "I would not be going into extremities."

Read also
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’

"Media and the political society are coming out with numerous forecasts and speculations with some of them being overwhelmed with excitement and others saying that nothing would change," the top Russian diplomat said.

"It makes no sense speaking about it at the moment," Lavrov said. "It will become clear how relations between the United States and the rest of the world will be developing only after everyone in the new (US) administration assumes office and the official work begins."

"I have said ‘with the rest of the world’ on purpose, because (US President-elect Donald) Trump has particular views," Lavrov said.

Russia’s top diplomat said that the views of Trump differ from the stance held by his predecessors both from the Democratic and Republican parties.

Read also
Moscow hopes Putin, Trump will get along

"His views are based on the core interest of the United States as he puts it," Lavrov added.

Last year on Election Day, November 8, American citizens cast their ballots and elected their 45th US President, Donald J. Trump.

Trump, the Republican candidate, secured his presidential victory by surpassing the needed 270 electoral votes to win. He will be sworn in this Friday, January 20.

 

