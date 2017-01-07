Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. The United States and Russia can pool their efforts to solve some of the global problems, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

"Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only "stupid" people, or fools, would think that it is bad!," he wrote. "Have enough problems around the world without yet another one."

He promised that after he takes office "Russia will respect us far more than they do now."

"Both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the world," he underscored.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said earlier that the Trump administration will be able to find a way for efficient cooperation with Russia and bridge the current gaps. He noted that the two countries’ efforts on a number of problems have been quite successful in the recent years.

On January 6, both houses of the U.S. Congress held a joint session to sum up the results of the November 8, 2016 presidential polls. Donald Trump of the Republican Party was officially declared winner of the elections.