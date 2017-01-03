Back to Main page
Trump says North Korea will not develop nuclear weapon capable of reaching United States

World
January 03, 5:29 UTC+3 NEW YORK
He also has criticized China for the failure to solve the North Korean problem
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

NEW YORK, January 3. /TASS/. The US President-elect Donald Trump does not think North Korea will develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States.

"North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!" Trump wrote on their official Twitter account.

Earlier North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the country had reached the "final stage" of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile, planning to "strengthen its nuclear deterrence potential." According to Kim Jong-un, "the current situation in the world proves that DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) took the right strategic position by deciding to embark on the course of simultaneous development of economy and strengthening nuclear potential in the quantitative and qualitative regard.".

China "won’t help with North Korea"

Trump has criticized China for the failure to solve the North Korean problem.

"China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea," Trump wrote on their official Twitter.

This is not the first time Trump is accusing China of national exchange rate manipulation, as well as levying of unfair duties on US commodities. Also, President-elect has said it is necessary to put pressure on China in order to settle the North Korean nuclear issue, as Beijing has stranglehold on Pyohgyang

