Trump wishes Happy New Year to his enemies

NEW-YORK, December 31. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump has congratulated US citizens, including his opponents, on the upcoming New Year on his Twitter microblog.

"Happy New Year all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love," Trump wrote.

Earlier it was reported that Trump plans to celebrate the New Year in his private club Mar-a-Lago, Florida and to invite more than 800 guests. In particular Trump’s wife first lady Melania Trump and their 10-year old son Barron are expected to attend the celebration. After the party Trump plans to go back to his residency in New York.