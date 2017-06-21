Top NATO official: Russia and US should resume work on flight incident prevention in Syria

Russia-Portugal football clash in Moscow to draw full-house attendanceSport June 21, 15:08
NATO is concerned about flight incident prevention in Baltic airspaceWorld June 21, 14:52
Suspect in Nemtsov’s murder denies guiltRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 21, 14:38
Defense chief notes Russia’s western borders heating up as NATO activity surgesMilitary & Defense June 21, 14:14
Putin calls Brazil important partner in Latin AmericaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 21, 14:03
Asia-Pacific countries eye Russia’s advanced fighter jets and amphibious planesMilitary & Defense June 21, 13:28
Terrorist attack at Brussels train station carried out by Moroccan nativeWorld June 21, 13:22
Russia, US and EU racing to grab share of Latin American military equipment marketMilitary & Defense June 21, 13:14
Russia to sign contract with India on S-400 air defense missile system deliveriesMilitary & Defense June 21, 13:02
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. NATO expects that cooperation between Russia and the US on the prevention of flight incidents in Syria will be resumed, Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller said at a briefing on Wednesday.
"We want to do everything that we can to avoid incidents and accidents wherever at the air or at sea," she said.
"We have been watching with great attention and appreciation the good work that has been done between the Russian Ministry of Defence and the US Pentagon to de-conflict flights over Syria," Gottemoeller specified. "We hope that good cooperation can continue."
She reiterated that NATO was not directly connected to the Syrian conflict.
On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Russia’s defenses would track the US-led coalition’s warplanes and drones west of the Euphrates in Syria after a US warplane had shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter. Besides, the ministry reported that, starting from June 19, Russia would suspend the memorandum on preventing flight incidents and air safety support during military operations in Syria that had been signed previously with the US.