Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Top NATO official: Russia and US should resume work on flight incident prevention in Syria

World
June 21, 15:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We want to do everything that we can to avoid incidents and accidents wherever at the air or at sea," Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. NATO expects that cooperation between Russia and the US on the prevention of flight incidents in Syria will be resumed, Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Read also

Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet

"We want to do everything that we can to avoid incidents and accidents wherever at the air or at sea," she said.

"We have been watching with great attention and appreciation the good work that has been done between the Russian Ministry of Defence and the US Pentagon to de-conflict flights over Syria," Gottemoeller specified. "We hope that good cooperation can continue."

She reiterated that NATO was not directly connected to the Syrian conflict.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Russia’s defenses would track the US-led coalition’s warplanes and drones west of the Euphrates in Syria after a US warplane had shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter. Besides, the ministry reported that, starting from June 19, Russia would suspend the memorandum on preventing flight incidents and air safety support during military operations in Syria that had been signed previously with the US.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Companies
NATO
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
9
Russian exhibits at Le Bourget air show
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief notes Russia’s western borders heating up as NATO activity surges
2
Asia-Pacific countries eye Russia’s advanced fighter jets and amphibious planes
3
NATO is concerned about flight incident prevention in Baltic airspace
4
Russia-Portugal football clash in Moscow to draw full-house attendance
5
Russian bombers intercept two US reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea
6
Kremlin dismisses reports of error in Syria operation video shown to Oliver Stone
7
Russia to sign contract with India on S-400 air defense missile system deliveries
TOP STORIES
Реклама