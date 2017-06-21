Top NATO official: Russia and US should resume work on flight incident prevention in Syria

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. NATO expects that cooperation between Russia and the US on the prevention of flight incidents in Syria will be resumed, Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"We want to do everything that we can to avoid incidents and accidents wherever at the air or at sea," she said.

"We have been watching with great attention and appreciation the good work that has been done between the Russian Ministry of Defence and the US Pentagon to de-conflict flights over Syria," Gottemoeller specified. "We hope that good cooperation can continue."

She reiterated that NATO was not directly connected to the Syrian conflict.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that Russia’s defenses would track the US-led coalition’s warplanes and drones west of the Euphrates in Syria after a US warplane had shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter. Besides, the ministry reported that, starting from June 19, Russia would suspend the memorandum on preventing flight incidents and air safety support during military operations in Syria that had been signed previously with the US.