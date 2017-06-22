Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia working on counter-sanctions against US — Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 22, 12:03 UTC+3

"As you know, sanctions are traditionally followed by tit-for-tat measures," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry

© Gennadiy Khamelyanin/TASS

Read also

Russian diplomat slams US sanctions as absurd, vows there will be response

Kremlin vows response to expanded US sanctions will be based on reciprocity

Kremlin blasts sanctions, warns move bound to backfire on its initiators

German top diplomat points to major hurdles in forming united 'sanctions' stance with US

US Congress introduces new sanctions against Russia

Austria, Germany castigate US plans to impose new sanctions on Russia

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The cancellation of consultations between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon is not a response to the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions by Washington. Work on Russia’s countermeasures is underway, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"I cannot say that the cancellation of the consultations was a counter-move… These are completely different things. As you know, sanctions are traditionally followed by tit-for-tat measures," the diplomat noted.

"Work on the issue is underway. Alas, we will have to respond to this," Zakharova added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Sanctions
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia working on counter-sanctions against US — Foreign Ministry
2
Russia’s aircraft corporation to merge MiG and Sukhoi into combat aviation complex
3
Russians to remember fallen heroes in 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
4
Kalashnikov gunmaker launches new noiseless drone into serial production
5
Russian diplomat says nothing to report on IS leader al-Baghdadi’s fate
6
Russia, France to co-develop technologies for advanced aircraft engines
7
Putin says Stone's documentary made 'on the go'
TOP STORIES
Реклама