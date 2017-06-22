Russia working on counter-sanctions against US — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The cancellation of consultations between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon is not a response to the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions by Washington. Work on Russia’s countermeasures is underway, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"I cannot say that the cancellation of the consultations was a counter-move… These are completely different things. As you know, sanctions are traditionally followed by tit-for-tat measures," the diplomat noted.

"Work on the issue is underway. Alas, we will have to respond to this," Zakharova added.