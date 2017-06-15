Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US Congress introduces new sanctions against Russia

World
June 15, 19:19 UTC+3

Besides, US senators seek to deprive the White House of the opportunity to ease sanctions

Share
1 pages in this article
© Drew Angerer/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. The US Senate has approved a bill aimed at increasing pressure on Iran, which also includes a provision tightening sanctions against Russia.

Now the House of Representatives needs to approve the bill before it is submitted for signing to US President Donald Trump.

Read also

Austria, Germany castigate US plans to impose new sanctions on Russia

Russian senator says Europe grows tired of US sanctions policy towards Russia

Putin not surprised at US Senate's crusade to tighten sanctions against Russia

Kremlin would not like relations with US to nosedive into sanctions

Moscow's intelligence chief warns US plans to turn up the heat on anti-Russia sanctions

The bill particularly enshrines sanctions imposed over the situation in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia in accordance with then-President Barack Obama’s decrees. The document concerns restrictions that the Obama administration introduced in late 2016 against Russian citizens suspected of being involved in cyber attacks on US targets.

The US president will be granted the right to introduce sanctions against persons who invest large amounts of money, starting from $1 mln, into the construction of energy pipelines in Russia. Besides, the document stipulates that the US should continue opposing the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 project, as well as give priority to the US exports.

The US president will also have to impose sanctions on those providing significant financial, material or technological support to the Syrian government.

Besides, US senators seek to deprive the White House of the opportunity to ease sanctions. According to the bill, it will require a congressional review for any lifting, suspension or termination of sanctions on Russia.

35 US ‘sanction waves’

Read also

"Their fuel reserves are not enough for a ride along our borders" — Putin on sanctions

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia had undergone 35 US ‘sanction waves’ in total. He stated in an interview with TASS that the way Washington sticks to using failed methods of sanction influence shows a low level of political culture.

"We have experienced these (sanction) measures for a long time. Around 35 sanction waves advanced to Russia," he informed.

According to Ryabkov, this shows that a number of Washington politicians "lack creative approach skills needed to solve complex international issues."

"This is a primitive reflexive return to the same failed methods," the deputy foreign minister stressed. "Today’s level of political ‘culture’ in the US is at a low point, and that’s a pity."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian missile carriers fly over Baltic Sea with NATO fighter aircraft
2
US may attack Syrian troops with multiple rocket launchers — Russian Defense Ministry
3
World's most influential journals for 2017 unveiled in the Journal Citation Reports
4
Germany’s football squad arrives in Sochi for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
5
Putin not surprised at US Senate's crusade to tighten sanctions against Russia
6
Putin ready to provide political asylum to former FBI director
7
Press review: Trump weighs telling Mueller 'Your're fired' and Russia to fight meddling
TOP STORIES
Реклама