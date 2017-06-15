US Congress introduces new sanctions against Russia

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. The US Senate has approved a bill aimed at increasing pressure on Iran, which also includes a provision tightening sanctions against Russia.

Now the House of Representatives needs to approve the bill before it is submitted for signing to US President Donald Trump.

The bill particularly enshrines sanctions imposed over the situation in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia in accordance with then-President Barack Obama’s decrees. The document concerns restrictions that the Obama administration introduced in late 2016 against Russian citizens suspected of being involved in cyber attacks on US targets.

The US president will be granted the right to introduce sanctions against persons who invest large amounts of money, starting from $1 mln, into the construction of energy pipelines in Russia. Besides, the document stipulates that the US should continue opposing the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 project, as well as give priority to the US exports.

The US president will also have to impose sanctions on those providing significant financial, material or technological support to the Syrian government.

Besides, US senators seek to deprive the White House of the opportunity to ease sanctions. According to the bill, it will require a congressional review for any lifting, suspension or termination of sanctions on Russia.

35 US ‘sanction waves’

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia had undergone 35 US ‘sanction waves’ in total. He stated in an interview with TASS that the way Washington sticks to using failed methods of sanction influence shows a low level of political culture.

"We have experienced these (sanction) measures for a long time. Around 35 sanction waves advanced to Russia," he informed.

According to Ryabkov, this shows that a number of Washington politicians "lack creative approach skills needed to solve complex international issues."

"This is a primitive reflexive return to the same failed methods," the deputy foreign minister stressed. "Today’s level of political ‘culture’ in the US is at a low point, and that’s a pity."